Drivers speeding, using mobiles and breaking red lights detected in Derry operation

Local Response Policing Team officers conducted high visibility checkpoints and patrols in areas including Eglinton, the Waterside and Cityside.

LPT Inspector Craig said: “Far too often we see the devastating and life changing impact of serious and fatal road traffic collisions. Lives are changed in an instant because of a wrong decision, or a moment’s inattention as a road user.

"Our ask is that drivers adhere to the speed limit and slow down. Speeding is never worth it. It results in penalty points, or worse if you have a collision and injure someone - the repercussions can be life changing.

Local Response Policing Team (LPT) officers in Eglinton on Tuesday.