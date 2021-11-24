Euro funding being considered for active travel hub at Derry railway station

She said the money would come from the Special EU Programmes Body (SEPUB) if it was available.

At the Stormont Assembly this week Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson asked the Minister for Infrastructure to state whether' the north-west transport hub will include an active travel hub as previously suggested'.

Ms. Mallon replied: "The active travel hub is a crucial component of the hub in Derry. The funding for that is under consideration by the SEUPB. There have been a number of overspends and underspends, and my understanding is that SEUPB is considering what funding might be made available.

The North West Transport Hub.