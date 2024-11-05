Expressway’s Route 64 service from Galway to Letterkenny has become wheelchair accessible at Derry, it has been confirmed.

This addition will make the Expressway Route 64 service wheelchair accessible at the following stations: Letterkenny Bus Station; Ballyshannon; Sligo Bus Station; Galway Bus Station and Derry (Ulsterbus Depot Foyle Street).

Expressway announced in June that Letterkenny Bus Station, Ballyshannon, Sligo Bus Station and Galway Bus Station had become wheelchair accessible, and this announcement is further good news for people living in the Derry area.

Bus Éireann said it is working hard to improve the accessibility for all passengers and particularly those with additional needs.

This new accessible bus stop in Derry will help facilitate wheelchair users to travel from the West to the North of the country in style on Expressway’s accessible vehicles.

Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway said the announcement was further proof of their commitment to modernising Expressway’s accessibility services.

"This is part of Expressway’s commitment to the provision of a fully accessible public transport system, incorporating wheelchair accessible vehicles and improvements to bus services for our passengers in Derry”.

The Expressway Route 64 operates seven services per day Monday to Saturday from Derry to Galway as well as six services on Sundays and Public Holidays. Similarly, return services from Galway to Derry operate six services per day.

Customers who would like to make a wheelchair booking on any of the accessible Expressway routes can do so on (expressway.ie/accessibility). They can also contact the customer service team on 0818 151515. Customers calling from outside of the Republic of Ireland can telephone: +353-1-703-4111. The customer care team is happy to support customers with their travel needs from 8am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.