Felled tree closes road between Artigarvan and Ballymagorry

A short section of road between Artigarvan and Ballymagorry has been blocked by a felled tree.

Road users travelling in the area have been advised to take alternative routes between the two villages until tree surgeons have dealt with the obstruction.

“The Leckpatrick Road is closed between the junctions of Station Road and Laurel Road in Artigarvan due to a fallen tree. A tree surgeon is tasked and hopefully the road will be reopened this evening. Your patience is appreciated,” the PSNI said early on Tuesday afternoon.