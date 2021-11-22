Firefighters bring accidental blaze under control; Fitzroy's damaged

Craigavon Bridge this morning. Traffic disruption likely in the city centre due to fire.

The popular restaurant. Fitzroy's, was damaged in the blaze which occurred early on Monday.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said crews responded to a report of a fire at 5.58am.

"Four fire appliances in total attended the scene, two fire appliances from Northland fire station and one fire appliance from each from Cresent Link and Limavady fire stations.

"Firefighters were called to reports of a kitchen on fire at a commercial property earlier this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 9.24am and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental at this time," the spokesperson confirmed.