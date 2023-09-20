Foyle Bridge closed to high sided vehicles with ‘extreme caution’ urged due to 40mph winds
The Foyle Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles due to 40 miles per hour winds with all road users urged to ‘exercise extreme caution’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
The alert was issued on Wednesday morning.
The Department for Infrastructure posted: “Derry/Londonderry - Foyle Bridge 40 MPH winds closed to high sided vehicles, 30 MPH speed restrictions to other road users. Road users are advised to exercise extreme caution.”
The warning was issued on DfI’s Traffic Watch NI online site which provides traffic and travel information, emergency news and roadworks reports.