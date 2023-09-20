Foyleside walkway closed below Fort George to facilitate Pennyburn bridge works
The popular riverside walkway has been closed to walkers and cyclists at Fort George to facilitate work on the new £2m Pennyburn bridge.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
FP McCann. is currently developing Derry City and Strabane District Council’s £2m new bridge and greenway link to the Bay Road Park.
The riverside path remains accessible as far as the dock below Fort George but has been fenced off at the Pennyburn.
FP McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC in May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge.