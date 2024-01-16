Free Derry Corner ‘no-waiting zone’ will improve road safety says Hutton
Sinn Féin councillor for the Moor Aisling Hutton welcomed news that the Department for Infrastructure intends to introduce a ‘no-waiting zone’ where the Lecky Road begins at Joseph Place.
She said it should remove ongoing issues with cars and tourist coaches blocking the path of oncoming motorists at one of Derrys busiest junctions.
"Having lobbied DfI I am pleased that these proposals have been made to prevent vehicles parking on the dual carriageway in front of Joseph Place.
"This was causing significant risk to motorists turning into the carriageway from the junction in front of the H-Block monument and creating the potential for collisions and perhaps worse.
"I would ask commuters to observe the restrictions which should considerably improve road safety in the area,” she said.