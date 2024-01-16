News you can trust since 1772

Free Derry Corner ‘no-waiting zone’ will improve road safety says Hutton

The introduction of a ‘no-waiting zone’ on the approach to Free Derry Corner will improve road safety in the Bogside area, a councillor has said.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:59 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 16:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin councillor for the Moor Aisling Hutton welcomed news that the Department for Infrastructure intends to introduce a ‘no-waiting zone’ where the Lecky Road begins at Joseph Place.

She said it should remove ongoing issues with cars and tourist coaches blocking the path of oncoming motorists at one of Derrys busiest junctions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having lobbied DfI I am pleased that these proposals have been made to prevent vehicles parking on the dual carriageway in front of Joseph Place.

Most Popular
Councillor Aisling Hutton has welcomed moves to introduce a 'no-waiting zone' in the Bogside.Councillor Aisling Hutton has welcomed moves to introduce a 'no-waiting zone' in the Bogside.
Councillor Aisling Hutton has welcomed moves to introduce a 'no-waiting zone' in the Bogside.

"This was causing significant risk to motorists turning into the carriageway from the junction in front of the H-Block monument and creating the potential for collisions and perhaps worse.

"I would ask commuters to observe the restrictions which should considerably improve road safety in the area,” she said.

Related topics:Sinn FeinDepartment for Infrastructure