Glenshane Pass to be closed overnight next week to allow for £500,000 road project at Dungiven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Glenshane will be closed to traffic overnight next week to allow for a half-a-million pound road resurfacing scheme in Dungiven, the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £500,000 road improvement scheme will take place on a kilometre-and-a-half stretch of the road between the Dungiven Road By-Pass and the Birren Road junction.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Dungiven area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

The Glenshane Pass will be closed overnight next week to allow for a road resurfacing scheme at Dungiven.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure for A6 traffic travelling between Maghera and Dungiven.

This will be operational overnight from 8pm until 6am from Monday, May 12, 2025 until Friday, May 16 2025, from the Dungiven By-Pass Roundabout to the Coolnasillagh Road at Lisnamuck just west of Maghera.

Traffic travelling between Dungiven and Maghera and vice-versa will be redirected during these hours via Garvagh and Swatragh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alternative diversionary route will be signed with traffic being diverted via: A6 Chapel Road, Dungiven, A6 Main Street, B64 Garvagh Road, B64 Legavallon Road, B64 Temple Road, B64 Churchtown Road, A29 Carhill Road, A29 Garvagh Road, A29 Main Street, A29 Moneysharvan Road, C549 Crew Road, C549 Station Road, A42 Church Street, U5054 Mullagh Road, A6 Glenshane Road and vice versa.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions, DfI said in a statement ahead of the planned works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, May 16 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change, a spokesperson added.