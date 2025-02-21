Glenshane reopens to traffic after closure due to flooding at quarry

Road users are advised the Glenshane Road, Dungiven has now fully reopened following earlier flooding in the area.

Earlier the PSNI warned that flooding at a quarry had made driving conditions hazardous on the Glenshane.

Motorists travelling between Derry and Belfast were urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

Road users were earlier advised to exercise caution due to reports of flooding and congestion near the quarry on the Glenshane Road south east of Dungiven.