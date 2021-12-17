Holiday timetables will operate over Christmas

Translink will be operating holiday timetables over the Christmas period.

Train services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close. There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a holiday timetable will operate between December 27 and January 3.

Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with a holiday timetable on New Year’s Day.

Due to major essential works, bus substitutions will also operate on the Larne Line – between Lanyon Place and Larne Harbour – and on the Derry line between Lanyon Place and Antrim stations between Monday, January 27 and Monday, January 3.

Great Victoria Street Station will be closed during the same period.

Meanwhile, holiday services will be in operation on Metro/Glider and Ulsterbus between Thursday, December 23 and Monday, January 3. Buses will not operate on Christmas Day, with limited services will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.