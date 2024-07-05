Judge says he understands how 45mph limit on motorways can 'pose difficulties' for R drivers

Court

A judge said he can understand that being restricted to 45mph on motorways can ‘pose difficulties’ for R drivers and legislators are now set to change the law.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Jamie Palmer.

The 18-year-old, from Faughan View Park, Drumahoe, was detected doing 90mph in a Mazda on April 7 on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been travelling to Belfast in connection with work.

Judge Broderick said the defendant had been ‘doing double the limit’.

He added: "I can understand, to some extent, that driving at 45mph on a motorway can itself pose difficulties and I do believe that the legislators have proposed legislation that would allow newly qualified drivers perhaps to go at a slightly faster speed on the motorway.

"I can fully understand the logic of that...but not 90mph".