The measures are to be introduced by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) at the junction of Rock Road and Northland Road.

Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais said the measures would improve safety at a junction which has seen numerous accidents in the past.

"Both myself and Padráig Delargy MLA have been lobbying the department to improve safety at this junction which has witnessed fatalities and injuries in the past.

"They have confirmed that they intend to introduce junction awareness features on each approach to the Rock Road/ Northland Road junction including 'Junction Ahead' warning signs and a high friction surface on the carriageway. There will also be SLOW road markings on each approach.