A joint appeal to ‘keep the race in its place’ has been issued ahead of the Donegal Rally getting under way later this week.

Representatives from Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana, Donegal Motor Club and local agencies have come together to launch the road safety message.

Taking place from this Friday through to Sunday, the three-day Rally is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

Inspector Sean McDaid said An Garda Síochána will have a major operation in place.

Representatives from Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana, Donegal Motor Club, Road Safety Working Group, and supporting agencies came together for the official launch of the “Keep the Race in Its Place” road safety campaign, included are Superintendent David Kelly, Brian Brogan, Donegal Motor Club Chairman, Pamela Smullen, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council, Niamh Kennedy, Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, Eamon McGee, Clerk of the Course Donegal International Rally, Gary Gardiner, National Ambulance Service and John G. McLaughlin, CE Donegal County Council. Photo Clive Wasson

"Our priority is public safety. All those attending the rally and visiting Donegal over the weekend are asked to comply with Garda directions and to behave with respect and care to other road users.

"Gardai will be out in force throughout the weekend with a robust operation. Dangerous driving or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin said: “We urge everyone travelling in the area to plan your journeys, drive with caution and be mindful of your own and others’ safety. By working together, we can ensure this is a safe, enjoyable, and successful weekend.”

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group has advised: Leave plenty of time for your journey; Never drink, take drugs, or use your phone while driving; Respect the Gardaí and marshals; Watch the Rally from designated safe viewing areas; Stick to the speed limit between stages and after the event.

Donegal Motor Club added: “The Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally is Ireland’s biggest and most followed in Motorsport Ireland.

"It is imperative that the road safety message is used throughout the week of the event.

"Please obey the rules of the roads and leave the speed to the drivers on the stages. Keep the Race in its Place this weekend and keep the roads safe for everyone.”

Details of road closures across the county can be found at www.donegalcoco.ie/rally

You can also keep up to date on road closures in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on X (Twitter).