Lengths of the Diamond, Carlisle Road and Spencer Road in Derry to be authorised for parking

Lengths of The Diamond, Carlisle Road and Spencer Road are to be authorised for parking by the Department for Infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes are to be made under a forthcoming Parking and Waiting Restrictions (Derry/Londonderry) (Amendment No. 3) Order (Northern Ireland) 2025.

Under the order parking on lengths of the three thoroughfares will authorised limited to 1 hour with return to the parking place prohibited until 1 hour has expired between 8am and 6.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘no waiting’ restriction is also be enforced in the Fountain Street area of the city centre under the same order. No waiting at any time and no loading and unloading will be permitted once the order is made.

The Diamond

Vehicles will excepted from the conditions and prohibition in certain circumstances.

The Order can be inspected at DfI’s TRAM Western Division, Traffic Management, 1 Crescent Road, Derry, during office hours or viewed online at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations