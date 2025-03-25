Liz Kimmins wants Caw roundabout traffic upgrade and signalisation completed within 20 months

Roads minister Liz Kimmins says she wants the upgrade and signalisation of the Caw roundabout to be completed within the next twenty months.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) wants the upgrade to be completed in order to deal with increased traffic flow, which is anticipated as a result of the construction of South Bank Square’s massive new Rosses Gate housing project at Ballyoan.

Ms. Kimmins was asked about traffic issues at the Caw roundabout by local DUP MLA Gary Middleton at the Stormont assembly on Monday.

“The upgrade and signalisation of Caw roundabout is included in the planning conditions for the adjacent H30 housing development, and it is the responsibility of the developer to deliver those works.

Caw Roundabout

"My Department agreed an expedited programme with the developer that will see the upgrade being delivered prior to the occupation of the 263rd dwelling and prior to November 30, 2026. That is subject to ratification by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department.

“My officials are working with the developer to agree the detailed design. The upgrade and signalisation will reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety at Caw roundabout,” the minister stated.

Mr. Middleton complained that his constituents were 'deeply frustrated’ over traffic issues at the roundabout.

"When I came into post, one of the first meetings that I had with officials was on the roundabout,” the Infrastructure Minister replied. “We have agreed to an expedited programme, and I hope to see it delivered earlier than would otherwise have been the case.”