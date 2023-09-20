Lower deck of Craigavon Bridge reopened after closure due to high tide
The lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge has reopened after closing on Wednesday due to high water levels on the Foyle.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Motorists were advised only to use the upper deck.
The Department for Infrastructure posted: “In Derry City high water levels on the Foyle River means the Duke Street access to the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge has had to be closed.”
"All road users should access the Craigavon Bridge via the upper deck only.”
Followed by an update: “Duke Street has fully reopened allowing access to the lower deck of the Craigavon bridge”