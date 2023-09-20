Lower deck of Craigavon Bridge reopened after closure due to high tide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists were advised only to use the upper deck.

The Department for Infrastructure posted: “In Derry City high water levels on the Foyle River means the Duke Street access to the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge has had to be closed.”

"All road users should access the Craigavon Bridge via the upper deck only.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...