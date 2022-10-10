Main road at scene of Creeslough tragedy to remain closed 'for a number of days'
The main road at the scene of Friday’s incident at Creeslough is to remain closed for a number of days.
By Laura Glenn
Monday, 10th October 2022, 6:14 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 6:15 pm
In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána would like to advise that the main road, N56, at the scene of Friday's incident in Creeslough will remain closed for a number of days due to the ongoing examination of the scene. Road users are reminded to consider an alternative route.”
Ten people were killed on Friday following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough.