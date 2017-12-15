Man (22) seriously injured in Donegal road crash

A 22 year-old was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after he was seriously injured in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal on Thursday.

The collision occurred at approximately 3.10am on December 15 on the main Buncrana to Letterkenny Road, Burnfoot.

The vehicle, a 4x4, collided with a stone wall. Emergency services attended the scene, the driver and the man was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road remains closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place, articulated vehicles are directed to go via Carndonagh.

Witnesses or anyone who was on that stretch of road between 2.50am and 3.20am this morning are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.