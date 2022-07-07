Man dies after traffic collision in Derry this morning

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital by Northern rAmbulance Service where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash cam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 293 of 07/07/22.
“Part of Glenshane Road remains closed, with diversions in place, as officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene.”