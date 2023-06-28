Mayor Patricia Logue hails special Translink services for Derry’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork

Special bus and rail services to Busáras and Connolly Station will allow fans to travel directly to Dublin city centre on Sunday morning ahead of the Derry’s crunch clash with Cork at GAA HQ (throw-in 1.45pm).

The train will depart the North-West Transport Hub at 8.25am that morning, calling at Bellarena (8.47am), Coleraine (9.04am), Antrim (9.48am), and Belfast Lanyon Place (10.11am) and will return from Dublin Connolly at 6.40pm that evening.

Special coach services will depart from Foyle Street Bus Centre at 7.30am and Dungiven Bus Station at 8.am.

Derry face Cork at Croke Park on Sunday in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.

“I would like to thank Translink for laying on these special services that will allow as many supporters as possible to make the trip to Dublin this Sunday and hopefully roar Derry on to a place in the All Ireland semi-finals,” said Mayor Logue.

“The special services proved particularly popular for the FAI Cup Final before Christmas and they offer a safe and convenient way to travel to Croke Park, leaving supporters off a short walk from the stadium.

“Seats for the services are limited so I would advise supporters to book their place now to avoid disappointment and have a day to remember in Dublin!”

