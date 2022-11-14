The pilot is now live and although it only offers one return journey, it is hoped that if well utilised, it could be made permanent and potentially expanded.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “I very much welcome this commitment from Translink which follows extensive engagement between representatives of the company and my office. Of course, this is only one return journey for now, but I have no doubt that it will be useful for those who work in and visit the local hospice as well as those wishing to shop in the local area on the Strand Road.”