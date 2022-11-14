McLaughlin secures Limavady Bus pilot via Foyle Bridge
Local MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has secured the pilot of a Limavady Bus operating via Foyle Bridge, saying it will improve access to Foyle Hospice.
The bus will depart Limavady around 9am and depart Derry in 2.30pm, with the pilot continuing until the end of the summer.
The pilot is now live and although it only offers one return journey, it is hoped that if well utilised, it could be made permanent and potentially expanded.
Ms. McLaughlin said: “I very much welcome this commitment from Translink which follows extensive engagement between representatives of the company and my office. Of course, this is only one return journey for now, but I have no doubt that it will be useful for those who work in and visit the local hospice as well as those wishing to shop in the local area on the Strand Road.”
Ms. McLaughlin added that hopes that customers will Trabslink feedback on the value of the service, so that it could potentially be expanded.