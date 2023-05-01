Micheál Martin acknowledges 'infrastructure deficit' and seeks progress on rail, road and air

He noted the A5 has been 'bedevilled' by objections and that the all-island rail review has been held up by the lack of an Executive, while expressing support for a Derry to Dublin air link, during exchanges in the Dáil.

Mr. Varadkar said he would particularly like to see the publication of the Arup rail review which is due to make recommendations on rail connectivity to Derry and Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, because the Executive has not been restored in Northern Ireland, we are not in a position to publish the rail review.

Micheál Martin

"I would like to see an air link between the North, Derry for example, and Dublin. A bit like the bypass in Galway, the A5 has been bedevilled, particularly on the Northern side, with objections and various processes the project has to go through. I accept that there is an infrastructure deficit in the north west with regard to both road and rail."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Taoiseach noted the great interest in rail connectivity in the north west.

"It is very interesting that the vast majority of submissions made to the rail review came from the north west," he said.

Earlier this year the Irish transport minister Eamon Ryan revealed he had discussed the potential for a new rail connection along the old ‘Derry Road’ with Arup, the company carrying out the all-Ireland Strategic Rail Review.

In January Mr. Ryan said he had also spoken about a revived Derry to Portadown rail link with a UK transport expert appointed to examine large scale infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad