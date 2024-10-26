Motoring: Electric avenue for curious motorists as EV manufacturers make tempting offers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With all-electric BEV sales biased in favour of company purchases, there is a need to encourage more retail take-up.

The Spanish manufacturer CUPRA is now offering buyers a chance to acclimatise to an all-electric vehicle with the option of returning the car after three months.

The company is offering its Born model to people who are considering their first EV but still have some concerns about whether electric car ownership will suit their lifestyle.

Taking the risk out of transitioning to a fully electric vehicle, the offer provides additional peace of mind for drivers and enables them to experience ownership with the option of committing to purchase or returning the car.

The all new Dacia Spring

The offer, named 'Love Me or Leave Me', is available now and if after three months the owner decides to hand back the vehicle, CUPRA will return the deposit (subject to damage/excess mileage etc) whether the car was purchased outright or financed.

The scheme is offered on qualifying vehicles ordered from CUPRA's current stock.

Available across all model variants of the CUPRA Born, including the high-performance CUPRA Born VZ, the scheme gives drivers the opportunity to see if they feel suited to all-electric motoring.

Dacia is also taking a lead in encouraging motorists to move electric. Not only is the company’s new Spring model the best valued BEV on the market, but in association with Octopus Electric Vehicles it will be available from £195 per month under salary sacrifice.

The CUPRA Born

Octopus, the UK’s largest EV only leasing company, has agreed to purchase an initial batch of 50 Dacia Spring models, and will continue to monitor demand before expanding its order.

As one of the UK’s most affordable Top 10 cars and the UK’s most affordable new electric car, the all-new Dacia Spring makes switching to electric motoring accessible to more people.

With a range of 137 miles (WLTP mixed cycle) or 185 miles (WLTP urban cycle), the Spring is seen as the perfect car for urban living or a second car for families or commuters.

Salary sacrifice allows drivers to lease a car through their employer – paying through their gross salary and saving up to 40% on income tax and national insurance.

An Ohme smart charger

The five-door supermini will be available from Octopus Electric Vehicles in Expression and Extreme specifications, both featuring cruise control, manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors, electric front windows and remote central locking.

Its 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20% to 100% in four hours using a 7kW home charger.

Under Octopus’ scheme, drivers are provided with everything they need to take the road within one price – including car, an installed home charger, insurance, maintenance, and access to a charging roaming service paid for with one card and app. The first Spring models are due to arrive this month.

Although some manufacturers provide a home charger as part of the BEV purchase, many do not, leaving the new owner to add to the vehicle purchase price. Now Currys is entering the market, and has chosen Ohme as its new EV charger partner.

Ohme is the official smart EV charger partner for Curry's

In what will be a first for the company, they will soon sell EV chargers direct to consumers, with Ohme products available online and with points of sale being rolled out across 50 of Currys’ flagship stores.