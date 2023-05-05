Motorists advised of minor traffic disruption during Derry and Strabane coronation parades
Motorists are being advised of potential delays as parades take place to mark the coronation of Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Derry and Strabane at the weekend.
Parades are due to take place in Derry, Newbuildings, Donemana, Claudy, Sion Mills and Newtownstewart over Saturday and Sunday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have advised of the potential for minor traffic disruption in places as the parades take place.
On Saturday, May 6, parades are taking place in Sion Mills between 9am and noon; in Donemana between 1pm and 5pm, with possible disruption on Lisnaragh Road, and in Claudy, between 2.15pm and 4.15pm, where diversions will be place in the village.
In the evening, there will be a parade in Newtownstewart, between 6.45pm and 9.30pm, where diversions will be in place. Between 7pm and 8pm, there will be a parade in Artigarvan village.
From 8.30pm to 9.30pm there is a parade in Castlederg. Diversions will be in place.
In Derry there will be a parade from 8.30pm to 9.15pm with participants making their way from Hawkin Street to The Diamond, and back to Hawkin Street. Diversions will be in place during the course of the demonstration.
On Sunday, May 7, a parade is scheduled to take place between 2pm and 2.30pm in Newbuildings, with some disruption on Duncastle Road.The PSNI have asked people to please adhere to any diversions in the affected areas, and to leave plenty of time for your journey on Saturday and Sunday.