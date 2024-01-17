Motorists advised to expect some disruption during trade union strike marches

People are being advised to anticipate some disruption to traffic during two trade union marches in Derry on Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first parade leaves Altnagelvin at 10.30am.

The route is along Glendermott Road, Dale’s Corner, King Street Expressway, past Waterside Train Station, onto Duke Street and across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

At 11am, a second parade leaves from Strand Road with participants making their way to Guildhall Square. The route is along Strand Road, Queens Quay, Waterloo Square, Waterloo Street, through The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI issue traffic advisory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dispersal time is expected around 12.30pm. No roads will be closed.