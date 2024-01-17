Motorists advised to expect some disruption during trade union strike marches
The first parade leaves Altnagelvin at 10.30am.
The route is along Glendermott Road, Dale’s Corner, King Street Expressway, past Waterside Train Station, onto Duke Street and across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.
At 11am, a second parade leaves from Strand Road with participants making their way to Guildhall Square. The route is along Strand Road, Queens Quay, Waterloo Square, Waterloo Street, through The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.
Dispersal time is expected around 12.30pm. No roads will be closed.
The PSNI said: “Officers will be on the ground to monitor and assist with the flow of traffic. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible. Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution.”