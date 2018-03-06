New Derry to Glasgow flight tickets on sale

Tickets have been released for a new Loganair service from City of Derry Airport to Glasgow, which due to get under way later this year.

The new service will take over after Ryanair switches its current Derry to Scotland route from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

The addition of the new route to Glasgow from October has been widely welcomed.

Scotland’s Airline, Loganair will commence the Derry to Glasgow route on Sunday 28 October – the day after Ryanair’s service to Glasgow ceases.

Operating five days per week, Loganair will use a 33-seat Saab 340 aircraft on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a larger, 50-capacity Saab 2000 aircraft used for Sunday evening services.

Services will depart Glasgow at 10.55am on Mondays and Saturdays, arriving in Derry 50 minutes later at 11.45am. The return trip from Derry will take to the skies at 12.15pm.

The Thursday, Friday and Sunday services leave Glasgow at 6.55pm, with return flights leaving Northern Ireland’s second largest city at 8.15pm.

Lead-in fares for the route begin at £49.99 each way, and all Loganair fares include a 20kg complimentary baggage allowance and complimentary in-flight refreshments.

Extra flights will be added around key travel times including Christmas and New Year to meet demand.

Loganair first served Derry in April 1979, becoming the first airline to operate to City of Derry Airport at the time.

Jonathan Hinkles, Managing Director at Loganair said: “Glasgow to Derry has always been a really popular route, given the close connections between the residents of the two cities.

“We’re delighted to be returning to a route which we first initiated all those years ago, while also ensuring its continuation following Ryanair’s recent announcement.

“We very much hope that our decision to secure the future of this air link will be of keen interest to those with family ties and football affiliations, as well as people with business in the two regions.”

Derry becomes Loganair’s 12th destination from Glasgow, the home base for Scotland’s Airline.

Loganair has added Guernsey and Donegal to its Glasgow network this year and will also resume non-stop flights in May from Glasgow to Bergen in Norway for a second summer season.

Francois Bourienne, Glasgow Airport Commercial Director, said: “We are thrilled our long-standing airline partner Loganair has made the decision to step in to operate a regular service to Derry.

“The Northern Irish city is a consistently-popular destination with our passengers and the announcement that Loganair will operate five services per week is very welcome news indeed.”

Regional & City Airport’s Contracts Director, Clive Coleman, said “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Scottish Airline, Loganair, back to City of Derry Airport. Loganair, was a key partner in the airport’s early years and we are very pleased to announce their return.”

For tickets for the new service, see: www.loganair.co.uk

Loganair, Scotland’s Airline, serves 28 destinations in the UK together with international services to Dublin and Bergen.

The airline operates over 1,000 flights every week with a fleet of 30 aircraft ranging eight to 50 passenger seats.

It carries around 800,000 passengers every year on its scheduled service network, which provides lifeline services within the Highlands and Islands and beyond.