New lane markings and expanded ‘yellow box’ planned for Ballyarnett roundabout
An expanded ‘yellow box’ is also planned to stop through-traffic being impeded.
Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson asked the road minister John O’Dowd for his assessment of road safety at the roundabout.
“A number of safety improvements have been identified as a result of a road safety assessment, undertaken by officials in my department, at Ballyarnett roundabout.
“Additional road markings will be provided to include lane directional signs to help traffic at the roundabout approach; advance lane direction signs and an expanded ‘yellow box’ marking to help prevent the impeding of through-traffic on the roundabout,” the Infrastructure Minister stated.
He added: “This work will be completed in the coming months.”
The minister issued the update in response to an Assembly Question tabled by the local Sinn Féin MLA.