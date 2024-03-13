Overtaking lanes between Greysteel and Limavady not possible as unbroken 800m stretch of road required

The development of overtaking lanes on the A2 between Greysteel and Limavady is not possible because unbroken lengths of 800 metres are required.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Various junctions and private access points along the main Derry to Limavady road mean that such a development would be against standards currently followed by the Department of Infrastructure.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter asked the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd for his assessment on the lack of overtaking lanes between Limavady and Greysteel.

“My Department follows the standards and advice notes set out in the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges (DMRB).

The A2 at GreysteelThe A2 at Greysteel
The A2 at Greysteel

"The DMRB outlines that inclusion of an overtaking lane requires a minimum length of 800m

“This requirement, when combined with the proximity of road junctions, private accesses, and general layout of the A2 Ballykelly Rd/Clooney Road between Limavady and Greysteel would not permit the introduction of overtaking lanes to current standards,” the minister responded.

