Overtaking lanes between Greysteel and Limavady not possible as unbroken 800m stretch of road required

Various junctions and private access points along the main Derry to Limavady road mean that such a development would be against standards currently followed by the Department of Infrastructure.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter asked the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd for his assessment on the lack of overtaking lanes between Limavady and Greysteel.

“My Department follows the standards and advice notes set out in the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges (DMRB).

The A2 at Greysteel

"The DMRB outlines that inclusion of an overtaking lane requires a minimum length of 800m