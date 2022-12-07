Pádraig Delargy calls for urgent review of traffic and parking ‘chaos’

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy expressed concern about what he has described as ‘parking chaos’ in the city centre.

He has claimed that citizens and businesses are experiencing difficulties due to congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a party, we recently called a meeting with Council officers to discuss our ongoing concerns about parking in town. Council officers were extremely responsive and aware of these concerns but, unfortunately, are bound by process. This needs action now.

Pádraig Delargy

"With Christmas fast approaching I am extremely worried about the impact this parking chaos is having on our local businesses. At a time when small businesses, especially the numerous family and locally owned shops in our city centre, are under immense pressure as costs rise, all impediments to business need to be removed and removed now,” he said.

The Foyle MLA has said he has been inundated with complaints about the current traffic arrangements in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Diamond and one way system in Ferryquay Street are the focal points of the pandemonium we have now come to expect while navigating our city centre – two of the busiest areas in the town. The current traffic system is simply not working.

"And it’s not just that immediate area which is impacted. When there is an event on and at peak times, this system is leading to tailbacks stretching from the bottom of Carlisle Road down as far as Fahan Street. Over the coming weeks this will only intensify,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Delargy said access to the city centre must be facilitated.

"We want to see a busy city centre. We want people out supporting our local businesses rather than buying online. We want families to be able to enjoy the festivities and the buzz around the town at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we must do all we can to encourage and facilitate this rather than drive people away from the city centre due to congestion and a lack of parking.”

The Sinn Féin MLA said he welcomed moves towards increased pedestrianisation but said a ‘holistic plan’ for the city centre which looks at the idealistic as well as the practical is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The current parking situation impacts everyone, but some even more profoundly. While I welcomed the replacement of disabled parking spaces (previously on Bishop Street / Diamond) in Bishop Street car park as an interim solution, these add a significant distance for those with a physical disability making shopping in the city centre less attractive and less accessible. We need more disabled spaces closer to the city centre.

"I’m also acutely aware of the lack of parent and child parking spaces, meaning families are less likely to be able to access city centre business. Furthermore, there is limited access to free charging ports for electric vehicles. In redesigning our city centre, accessibility and inclusion must be paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad