Partial closure of Derry to Coleraine railway line to facilitate essential works

The Derry to Coleraine railway line will be partially closed again this weekend to facilitate essential maintenance works.

Bus substitution services will be in place for periods due to the closures on Saturday, September 20, Sunday, September 21, and Monday, September 22.

Essential planned engineering works are being carried out on the lines for the second consecutive weekend.

Translink teams will carry out a range of essential works at multiple locations, including culvert repairs, Castlerock and Downhill tunnel maintenance, third-party infrastructure works, survey activities, and general maintenance and safety inspections. This coordinated approach helps maintain the safety and reliability of the rail network.

John Glass, Director, Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, said: “We’ve planned these works carefully so that several essential upgrades – from tunnel repairs and drainage improvements to surveys and routine maintenance – can be delivered in one closure period.

"We know the closure will affect journeys, particularly on the Monday, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead, check timetables, and allow extra travel time.

“We’d like to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out, helping to maintain safe and reliable services for the future.”

Passengers travelling from Derry to Belfast for the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday, September 21, are advised to take the 6am 212 Service from Foyle Street Station, arriving at Belfast Grand Central Station at 8am.

From there, scheduled services are available to Lanyon Place.

Passengers can find full travel details at www.translink.co.uk, via the Translink NI journey planner app, or by calling 02890666630.

Passengers and residents wanting further details on these works can visit: www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements