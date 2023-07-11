'Positive progress' on MOT backlog and additional test centre at Campsie - Delargy

The Foyle MLA said:"Ciara Ferguson and I recently met with DVA on the back of multiple issues faced by constituents trying to book an MOT appointment and the need to ensure that efficient services are in place for the drivers in the city.

"We raised a number of issues to be addressed.

Our immediate priority is to ensure adequate resourcing and staffing levels for Newbuildings. We’re pleased that two members of staff will now be moving to Newbuildings from August and that an additional member of staff will begin work here in September.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has praised ‘positive progress’ following recent discussions with DVA on the difficulty in getting MOT appointments in Derry and also to build an additional test centre at Campsie.

"Another issue we have raised is the need to increase the capacity for testing across the north west, and I welcome that progress is being made on plans to build an additional test centre in Campise as well as two sites in Enniskillen and in Cookstown.