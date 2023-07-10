Preparations progress at Translink as Derry gears up for zero emission fleet roll-out

There will be 38 new electric buses delivering the Foyle Metro service, featuring a mix of state-of-the-art double deck and single deck vehicles.

Work is also progressing on the installation of 22 electric vehicle chargers in the Pennyburn Garage, enabling 44 buses to be charged sequentially overnight, with future-proofing for an additional 19 bus charging stations.

Given the scale of this transformational project, another major component has been training for over 200 bus operational and engineering staff ensuring they have the skills and expertise to deliver a safe, reliable and comfortable Foyle Metro zero emission bus service.

Derry will soon become one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully emissions-free urban bus service, as preparations ramp up for the introduction of the new zero emission Foyle Metro fleet. Photo: Lorcan Doherty.

The training includes hands-on sessions on how to operate the new electric buses. Drivers are also receiving training on the unique features and technical aspects of the vehicles, allowing them to navigate the Foyle Metro routes confidently while maintaining the highest safety standards. Additionally, staff members are receiving specialised training on the implementation of a new contactless ticketing system, which will offer customers a more convenient payment option.

Alan Young, Translnk Service Delivery Manager, said: “To ensure a smooth transition to our zero emissions fleet and the highest safety standards, we’re delivering a comprehensive training programme for bus operational and engineering staff. Training has been progressing well and is another important step towards launching the buses into service.

“Investment in zero emission fleet & technology, along with modal shift, is vital to tackle the climate crisis and achieve the emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board these greener, modern new buses soon helping drive change for a better quality of life for future generations.” Alan concluded.

Passenger safety continues to be of paramount importance, with all new buses being equipped with the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting (AVA) System, an innovative new bus sound system to enhance road safety when travelling at slower speeds.

Translink unveiled the first two buses of the new fleet at a special public preview event at the Guildhall Square in May.

All of the new vehicles will meet the latest fleet standards, including enhanced accessibility features including an induction loop system and a new audio-visual passenger information system as well as high specification e-leather seats, Wi-Fi enabled and USB charging.

The zero emission Foyle Metro project forms part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland.