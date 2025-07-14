Public consultation event on new MOT centre in Derry
The event will take place on July 30 from 3pm to 7pm in the Eglinton Community Hall.
Members of the public will be invited to view plans for a new vehicle test centre at McClean Road in Campsie.
The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) wants to develop a ‘test centre, single direction perimeter site road, lay by parking, holding bay parking, learner driver parking, HGV pre-test lay-up, HGV driving test track, exit forecourt area, motorcycle off road driving test track, staff parking facilities and landscaping’
The pre-application consultation event will give members of the public the opportunity to find out more about the proposal and provide feedback to the project design team.
An online consultation event will take place on July 31, 2025 at 6pm via Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in participating is advised to contact [email protected] or ring 02890645222 no later than 12pm on Monday, July 28, 2025.
“The pre-application community consultation phase will begin Wednesday, July 30, 2025 and conclude Friday, August 8, 2025. The project design team will continue to consult with all interested parties on details of the proposed development until the planning application is submitted,” a public notice advises.
During the spring Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd confirmed that the DVA was ‘developing proposals for two further new test centres at Campsie and Enniskillen, which includes completing detailed designs, business case approval, submitting planning applications, and preparing tender documentation to enable a procurement process to commence’.
