Rail services on Derry line disrupted after passenger takes ill, delays expected
Train passengers using the Derry to Belfast line have been warned to expect some disruption after a traveller took ill on an earlier service.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Services have been delayed after a passenger took unwell on the 1.10pm service from Great Victoria Street to Derry.
The incident has had a knock-on effect for services on the Derry line throughout the afternoon.
"Due to a passenger being taken ill earlier, please allow for delays/disruption to trains on the #Derry #Londonderry line this afternoon,” said the public transport operator.