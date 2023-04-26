News you can trust since 1772
Rail services on Derry line disrupted after passenger takes ill, delays expected

Train passengers using the Derry to Belfast line have been warned to expect some disruption after a traveller took ill on an earlier service.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read

Services have been delayed after a passenger took unwell on the 1.10pm service from Great Victoria Street to Derry.

The incident has had a knock-on effect for services on the Derry line throughout the afternoon.

"Due to a passenger being taken ill earlier, please allow for delays/disruption to trains on the #Derry #Londonderry line this afternoon,” said the public transport operator.

Services delayed.Services delayed.
