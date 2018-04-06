Residents’ car parking call

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has called for an assessment of car parking provision in Ballymagroarty.

Colr. McGinley said residents have complained that they do not have adequate parking close to their homes.

“There is no doubt that the number of vehicles owned by residents has outgrown the available parking provision since the estate was built and I believe we need to establish whether there is scope to create additional spaces,” he said.“We now have a situation where residents are parking cars on green areas and on footpaths and this is presenting its own difficulties in relation to pedestrian movement and the general appearance of the estate.

“I will be seeking meetings with the Housing Executive and Transport NI to look at potential options which may offer solutions to the current situation.”