Road safety appeal issued ahead of Donegal Rally Weekend

Members of An Garda Siochána and Donegal Road Safety Working Group along with Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Chairperson of Joint Policing Committee, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, Roads Policing and Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer at the launch of the road safety campaign for the upcoming Donegal Rally – Keep the Race in it’s Place.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group have issued a road safety appeal to everyone attending the Donegal Rally this weekend.

Stages of the rally will take place in Inishowen locations this Friday and elsewhere across Donegal on Saturday and Sunday.

The working group highlighted how road safety is everyone’s responsibility and there is one essential ingredient required for everyone’s safety - personal responsibility.

They added that true motorsport fans come and go to rally events and no one would ever know they attended, but unfortunately these events also attract a cohort whose driving and behaviour leave a lasting negative impact on the local community

Inspector Seamus McGonigle, An Garda Siochana added: “Young drivers are unfortunately classed as high risk takers and we are appealing to parents to make sure that their sons and daughters get sufficient driving experience and that the vehicles they are driving are roadworthy. Driving too fast, travelling at night, with passengers in the car, not wearing seatbelts, driving after taking alcohol or drugs, are often a lethal combination and young motorists are constantly taking risks behind the wheel. We need to stress how important the road safety messages are. High speed sport takes place in a controlled environment with all the protections in place. Unfortunately, there is a small minority who drive dangerously, have no interest in the rally and are putting their lives and the lives of other road users in danger.”

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council said: “Large numbers will arrive in Donegal to attend the rally and also to enjoy everything this magnificent county has to offer and we want to emphasise the importance of safety, both on the rally course and on the public roads. Followers of the rally need to be reminded to watch the stages from safety areas, always stay within the speed limits and reduce speed in inclement weather conditions and allow plenty of time to arrive safely at your destination. We appeal to all rally fans to be cautious, use the road responsibly and be courteous to all road users.