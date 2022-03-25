Roadworks update on Buncrana Road and Dungiven bypass: new section opens Saturday

The department said A2 Buncrana Road will be closed from 7pm-7am from 29 March to 16 April and from 25 April to 2 May to “facilitate the resurfacing of the Buncrana/Skeoge Roundabout”.

It said that a diversion will be signposted and urged motorists to please allow extra time for their journey.

On the subject of the Dungiven bypass, the department said this afternoon: “There will be a road closure on Chapel Road from Glenroe Park to the new Magheraboy roundabout (Dungiven) on Monday 28th March 2022 for approximately 14 weeks.

A tweet on Buncrana Road by Dept of Infrastructure

“During this closure there will only be local access traffic permitted between Glenroe Park and the new roundabout. Magheraboy roundabout will be functional with one lane open around it and it will only be open to local access traffic to/ from Belfast and Abbeyfields, Tracys Way and Priory Lane. No through traffic to Dungiven centre will be permitted. The local access routing will be restricted with lane restrictions in place and pedestrian access maintained on one side of the road only.

“This closure is required to carry out construction activities and utility diversions associated with Chapel Rd works. From Saturday 26th March 2022 there will be a signed diversion in place and traffic will be transferred onto the new section of the road between the new Magheraboy roundabout, B74 Feeny Rd and the A6 Glenshane Rd.

There will be a mini roundabout installed on B74 Feeny Road at its junction with the A6 Glenshane Rd to assist with the traffic changes in Dungiven and Feeny Road.

The work on the bypass was welcomed by SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan.

He posted on Facebook: “Great news that Dungiven Bypass will open tomorrow. This provision is long overdue and one which we’ve campaigned for for a long time. A section of the new bypass will open and a 40mph speed limit will be in place. A temporary road layout on the A6 Glenshane Road at the new Magheraboy roundabout will be in place from tomorrow, Saturday 26th March for 14 weeks.”