Scramblers and ‘quads’ imperilling walkers and motorists in Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Concerns have been raised about the use of the vehicles during the ongoing good weather.
Police warned scramblers and all-terrain vehicles are ‘not toys’ and have stepped up patrols.
“Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team were out and about in the Ebrington, Clooney, St. Columb’s Park and Strathfoyle areas [on Monday] conducting reassurance patrols.
“Some issues of concern raised in recent times include the use of scramblers. With the longer days and this sunny spell of weather, this is a serious appeal to those thinking of using a quad, scrambler or other off-road vehicle to put safety first.
“These are not toys, and we’re appealing to those individuals involved in this type of activity, to think of your own safety and the safety of local people – drivers and walkers,” police said.
Anyone with concerns can call 101 or 999 in an emergency.