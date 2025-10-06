Sections of Fanad Drive and Creggan Heights in Derry to be closed for sewer upgrade

Sections of Fanad Drive and Creggan Heights are to be closed for periods over the next month and a half for sewer upgrades.

A temporary road closure will be in place from 50 Fanad Drive to its junction with Creggan Heights for a period of four weeks from Monday, October 20 for four weeks.

This is to carry out sewer upgrades, said the Department for Infrastructure. Vehicles requiring access to land or premises on the length of road will be accommodated.

Diversion routes will be in place over the four week period via Fanad Drive, Central Drive, Linsfort Drive and Creggan Heights.

As the work on Fanad Drive is completed the focus turns to Creggan Heights.

The Department for Infrastructure has advised that under Article 7 of The Roads Traffic Regulations (NI) Order 1997 it will also be temporarily closing C0577 Creggan Heights from 39 Creggan Heights to 81 Creggan Heights, for a period of six weeks commencing Monday, November 10.

The temporary road closure will be in place from Bligh’s Lane to Fanad Drive.

The closure, says DfI, is also to carry out sewer upgrades within the carriageway.

"Vehicles requiring access to land or premises abutting this length of road will be accommodated. The diversion route for traffic will be via U1508 Fanad Drive, U1508 Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, C0577 Creggan Heights and vice versa,” the Department have advised in a public notice in advance of the road closure.

Diversions will be in place for the duration of the road closure via Fanad Drive, Central Drive and Linsfort Drive.