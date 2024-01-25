Speed hump and other traffic calming measures to be installed in Nelson Drive
A speed hump is to be installed in Nelson Drive in order to calm traffic in the estate.
The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) says a flat topped road hump and other calming works will be installed at U1537 Nelson Drive under Article 65 of the Roads (NI) Order 1993.
The hump will be constructed in accordance with the Road Humps Regulations (NI) 1999. Other features will be constructed in accordance with the Traffic Calming Regulations (NI) 1995.
It will be located 10 metres south of Broomhill Avenue.