Speed hump and other traffic calming measures to be installed in Nelson Drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) says a flat topped road hump and other calming works will be installed at U1537 Nelson Drive under Article 65 of the Roads (NI) Order 1993.

The hump will be constructed in accordance with the Road Humps Regulations (NI) 1999. Other features will be constructed in accordance with the Traffic Calming Regulations (NI) 1995.