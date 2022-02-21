Storm: No roads currently closed in Derry city - details of closures if you are travelling elsewhere and for other reasons

Numerous areas across the north west - on both sides of the border - were affected by floooding on raods and trees being felled by the storm.

But as of 2pm today, road chiefs advised that the only continuing closures in NI were:

Co Antrim: Larne; Ballymena Rd; Ballymena, Garvagy Rd; Ballymoney, Fivey Rd, Enagh

A field close to Mobuoy bridge

Armagh; Marlacoo Rd; Tandragee; Aghory Rd, Cladymore Rd, Drumilly Rd; Richill; Milltown Rd, Ballyhoy Rd, Ballycrummy Rd (Road Flooded)

Tyrone: Lower Grange Rd; Sixmilecross, Tiroony Rd.

Co Derry: Coleraine, Belraugh Rd. Co Down; Bangor Craigdarragh Rd Closed. Co Fermanagh, Edenamolehill Rd.

However while recording that there are currently no closures in Derry due to the storm, the official NI Direct website reminds motorists of a number of closures due to road works and this week’s planned illuminate events in the city.

Latest details on local closures are:

Co Derry - the C507 Tirbracken Road, Drumahoe has been closed to traffic between the A6 Glenshane Road and the U1135 Gortica Road junctions from Monday 14 February and will be closed to Monday 7 March 2022 (21 days) for roadworks for the A6D2D Scheme.

A diversion route will be in place at these times using :-

A6 Glenshane Road - B118 Tamnaherin Rd - U1563 Lettershandoney Road - C0507 Tirbracken Road and vice versa.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area.

The Drumahoe Park & Ride site will be closed during the closure. Bus passengers are advised to use the Altnagelvin Hospital Bus Stop or the temporary Claudy Bus Stop on the A6.

Derry Evening Road Closures Illuminate event:

The roads listed below in Derry City Centre will be closed between the hours of 16:00 and 22:00 daily on the following dates 24th - 27th February 2022 for the Illuminate Event.

Fahan Street, Waterloo Street (Harvey Street, High Street), Union Hall Place (Magazine Street), Butcher Street, Magazine Street Upper, Society Street,

Palace Street, Bishop Street (access car parking only), London Street (Pump Street), Ferryquay Street, Artillery Street, Market Street, Newmarket Street.