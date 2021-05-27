Strand Road restrictions: What section will be restricted, when and for how long?
Traffic restrictions will be in place along a busy stretch of the Strand Road to facilitate telecommunications works for much of Sunday, June 6.
The Department of Infrastructure has approved a request to temporarily restrict traffic movements on Strand Road from 141 Strand Road to 138 Strand Road on June 6 between 08:00 and 17:00 to facilitate BT Openreach frame and cover works.
The stretch of road in question runs much of the distance from Meadowbank Avenue to the Rock Road.
The City Centre Initiative (CCI) in Derry encouraged people to be aware of the forthcoming traffic restrictions.
"We hope that this information is useful for you and on behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact the CCI office on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries," it said in a statement.