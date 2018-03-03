Street light collapses on Derry bridge

Street light columns on Derry’s busy Foyle Bridge were being removed today (Saturday) after one of them collapsed.

The dual carriageway bridge was reduced to one lane on either side today to facilitate the works.

Teams were witnessed working on both sides of the bridge.

Strong gusts have swept in across the north west over recent days, although it is not clear whether this played a part in the collapse.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure confirmed this afternoon:

“After a street lighting column collapsed on the Foyle Bridge on Thursday, DFI carried out an inspection and as a precaution, a further 13 street lighting columns are currently being removed.

“They will be replaced in due course,” she added.