Suspected ‘hit-and-run’ in Claudy area

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 09:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Derry have asked people to come forward following a suspected ‘hit-and-run’ in Derry last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are seeking information in relation to the road traffic collision that occurred on February 10, 2025 between the hours 10am and 10.45am.

A blue vehicle was hit in the incident causing damage on the Teenaght Road in Claudy.

If you have any information in relation to this matter please contact police quoting reference 562 of 10/2/25, police appealed.

Related topics:PoliceDerryPolice Service of Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice