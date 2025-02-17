Suspected ‘hit-and-run’ in Claudy area

Police in Derry have asked people to come forward following a suspected ‘hit-and-run’ in Derry last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are seeking information in relation to the road traffic collision that occurred on February 10, 2025 between the hours 10am and 10.45am.

A blue vehicle was hit in the incident causing damage on the Teenaght Road in Claudy.

If you have any information in relation to this matter please contact police quoting reference 562 of 10/2/25, police appealed.