The modified suspension fell off a vehicle seized during a recent road safety operation that saw 14 vehicles confiscated in Derry, police in Derry have said.

Part of the car collapsed when it was placed on an inspection ramp last month, it’s emerged.

Three illegal taxis were among the 14 vehicles that were taken off the road in the operation in September.

Police at Strand Road confirmed that Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood officers, working closely with Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) transport enforcement colleagues, and assisted by the PSNI’s Tactical Group Support (TSG) colleagues, conducted the operation over September 21-22, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement on Monday.

The modified suspension of one vehicle fell off when it was placed on an inspection ramp.

On some of the vehicles checked, tyres were detected to be below the legal limit. On one vehicle, a modified suspension fell out of the vehicle when risen on the inspection ramp.

In total, 14 vehicles were seized with a number having prohibition notices being placed on them. A number of fixed penalty notices were issued and three motorists will be reported to the Public Prosecution Services. Additionally, three vehicles operating as illegal taxis were also seized.

Sergeant Stewart said: “This road safety operation demonstrated the condition of some vehicles using our roads. We are committed to keeping our roads safe and that includes ensuring vehicles are roadworthy.

"We will continue, along with partner agencies, to do all we can to make sure every vehicle on our roads safe, and is driven by an insured, licensed driver."