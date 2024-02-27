News you can trust since 1772

Tailbacks on Foyle Bridge in Derry expected due to bus breakdown

Police have issued traffic and travel advice to motorists in Derry this morning after a breakdown on the Foyle Bridge in the city.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
A PSNI spokesperson advised: “Road users are advised that one Waterside-bound lane of the Foyle Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is currently closed due to a broken down bus.

"Please expect delays and seek alternative routes where possible.”

Meanwhile the Point Road area of Magilligan is currently closed due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.