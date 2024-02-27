Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI spokesperson advised: “Road users are advised that one Waterside-bound lane of the Foyle Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is currently closed due to a broken down bus.

"Please expect delays and seek alternative routes where possible.”

Meanwhile the Point Road area of Magilligan is currently closed due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.