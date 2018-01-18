TRAFFIC ALERT: Co. Derry road re-opens

A busy road in Co. Derry has re-opened after heavy snowfall this morning.

The Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady (at the Greystone Roundabout at the Limavady end and Drumcroon Road at the Coleraine end) had been closed because of snow and ice however the road has now re-opened after it was treated.

Police have described driving conditions in the area as treacherous and are advising motorists to take extra care.

Elsewhere, the Craigmore Road in Garvagh has been closed due heavy snow related weather conditions.