Police in Derry have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of the Apprentice Boys’ Shutting of the Gates / Lundy’s Day in the city on Saturday.

Police have said that the city centre will be open but advised drivers to take extra care and to expect delays through the cityside and Waterside areas between 11.30am and 5.30pm.

Speaking ahead of The Apprentice Boys of Derry’s 335th ‘Shutting of the Gates’, a PSNI spokesperson said: “As always, police work in partnership with parade organisers and marshals to ensure minimum disruption to those going about their daily routine. Officers will be on patrol during the day and encourage everyone attending to have a safe day while respecting local residents and businesses.“Visiting Branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.”

The other timings are as follows:

The effigy is set alight at a previous Lundy’s Day parade in Derry. DER4818GS054

12:45pm: The local William King Memorial Band will assemble in Kennedy Street and make its way to the Memorial Hall.

1.15pm: Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.

3.15pm: The Parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street. The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 45-60 minutes, when the parade is in Bishop Street, however traffic will be allowed to flow elsewhere in the city centre.

Apprentice Boys of Derry march at a previous Lundy’s Day parade. DER4818GS036