Around 500 participants are expected to take part in the Loyal Orange Lodge Limavady District No 6 parade.

Among those taking part are the Trench Memorial Flute Band, Boveva Flute Band, Edenmore True Blues Flute Band, Ballyquin Flute Band, Pride of Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band, Aghanloo Flute Band, Ardinariff Flute band, Bellarena Accordion Band, Largy Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, and Dungiven Crown Defenders Flute Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said the following routes will be affected: Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street and Catherine Street.

The Trench Memorial Flute Band, Limavady, pictured taking part in a previous parade, will be among those taking part in the Limavady parade. JNLS3516-114KM

For anyone travelling to Coleraine, police have advised there will be traffic disruption in the town between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday.

The parade will impact traffic along the following route: Killowen Orange Hall, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Pates Lane, Somerset Drive, Drumard Drive, Rope Walk, Kylemore Road, Hazelbank Road, Pates Lane, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, to the War Memorial at The Diamond.

The return parade will travel along: The Diamond, Church Street, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Waterside, Killowen Street, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Orange Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad